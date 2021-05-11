Jorn Rausing Acquires 660,777 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Jorn Rausing purchased 660,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, with a total value of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67).

Jorn Rausing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Jorn Rausing acquired 818,614 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,989 ($25.99) per share, for a total transaction of £16,282,232.46 ($21,272,840.95).

On Monday, March 22nd, Jorn Rausing sold 65,256 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,363 ($17.81), for a total transaction of £889,439.28 ($1,162,058.11).

Shares of OCDO traded down GBX 43.50 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,928 ($25.19). 1,174,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Ocado Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,860.23 ($24.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a market cap of £14.45 billion and a PE ratio of -112.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,110.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,306.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OCDO shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,476.43 ($32.35).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

