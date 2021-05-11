Jorn Rausing Acquires 660,777 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Jorn Rausing purchased 660,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, with a total value of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67).

Jorn Rausing also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 19th, Jorn Rausing acquired 818,614 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,989 ($25.99) per share, for a total transaction of £16,282,232.46 ($21,272,840.95).
  • On Monday, March 22nd, Jorn Rausing sold 65,256 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,363 ($17.81), for a total transaction of £889,439.28 ($1,162,058.11).

Shares of OCDO traded down GBX 43.50 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,928 ($25.19). 1,174,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Ocado Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,860.23 ($24.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a market cap of £14.45 billion and a PE ratio of -112.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,110.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,306.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OCDO shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,476.43 ($32.35).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit