Jorn Rausing Acquires 660,777 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Jorn Rausing purchased 660,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, with a total value of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67).
Jorn Rausing also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 19th, Jorn Rausing acquired 818,614 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,989 ($25.99) per share, for a total transaction of £16,282,232.46 ($21,272,840.95).
- On Monday, March 22nd, Jorn Rausing sold 65,256 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,363 ($17.81), for a total transaction of £889,439.28 ($1,162,058.11).
Shares of OCDO traded down GBX 43.50 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,928 ($25.19). 1,174,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Ocado Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,860.23 ($24.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a market cap of £14.45 billion and a PE ratio of -112.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,110.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,306.39.
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
