Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $247.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $175.68 and a one year high of $263.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $242.56 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

