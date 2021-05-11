JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 11,210 Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) by 595.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMPI. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,332,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

In related news, insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 10,036 shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $123,944.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 743,227 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,853.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

CMPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

