JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 311.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after buying an additional 228,857 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 52,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

KBWD stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

