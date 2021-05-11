JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 9,788 Shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) by 190.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of Limestone Bancorp worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMST stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $103.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

