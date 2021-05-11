JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 2,000 ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,373,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,715,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,605,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,480,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,534,000.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.96. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $126.33.

