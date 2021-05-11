JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Trimmed by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.7% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 333,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 189,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

NYSE JPM opened at $161.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.57. The company has a market cap of $488.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $163.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

