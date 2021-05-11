JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 13,334 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Agenus were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,517,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,358 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 592,795 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 656,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 286,075 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Agenus by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 245,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $5.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

