JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 182.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56,249 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of AgroFresh Solutions worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGFS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,737 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $108.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS).

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.