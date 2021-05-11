JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JPE opened at GBX 1,025.80 ($13.40) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 996.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 936.88. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 706.40 ($9.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,045.80 ($13.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 27.59.

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth Company Profile

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

