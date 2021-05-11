Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Just Eat alerts:

Shares of JSTTY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.10. 4,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950. Just Eat has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.