Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives £104.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £104.68 ($136.76).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JET shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a £124 ($162.01) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,930 ($103.61) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded down GBX 60 ($0.78) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6,814 ($89.03). 233,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,445. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.03. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a fifty-two week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,304.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,804.72.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

