Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

OTCMKTS:TKAYY opened at $10.47 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.