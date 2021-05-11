JustInvest LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

JustInvest LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 15.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

