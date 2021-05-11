JustInvest LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,131 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 17.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cree by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cree by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

In other Cree news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Charter Equity raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

CREE opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.82. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.