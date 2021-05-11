JustInvest LLC Takes $237,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,935 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $269,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,889,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,920 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,068,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,411,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Seaport Global Securities lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

