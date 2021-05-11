Kadena Market Capitalization Achieves $194.27 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 30.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 11th. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $194.27 million and $3.35 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00002899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded 43.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.97 or 0.00722577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00066878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00246474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $666.97 or 0.01190065 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.25 or 0.00726641 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,578,174 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

