Kaman Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kaman in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Kaman’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $54.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,819.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kaman has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $59.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kaman by 3.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kaman by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kaman by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,935,000 after acquiring an additional 209,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

