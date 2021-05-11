Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of KRT stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. Karat Packaging has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

