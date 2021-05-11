Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Gap Up to $111.76

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $111.76, but opened at $116.65. Karuna Therapeutics shares last traded at $116.81, with a volume of 563 shares trading hands.

KRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.62.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $300,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $300,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,740,050. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after buying an additional 37,834 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 296.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 20,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

