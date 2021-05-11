Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KPTI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

KPTI opened at $8.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $21.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $140,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,514,783.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,528,000 after purchasing an additional 274,658 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,031,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,822,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 219,528 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,661,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,716,000 after purchasing an additional 211,719 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,552,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 97,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.