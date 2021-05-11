Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Raised to $75.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.92.

NYSE K opened at $68.21 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 583,334 shares of company stock valued at $35,939,207 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kellogg by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 8,349.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

