Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €28.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TAG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.83 ($30.39).

ETR:TEG opened at €24.95 ($29.35) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.01. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €19.60 ($23.06) and a 12-month high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

