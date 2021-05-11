Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 132,951 shares.The stock last traded at $49.52 and had previously closed at $53.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $64.83.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $2,576,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $59,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,653 shares of company stock worth $9,008,663.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 544,559 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

