KeyCorp Increases Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $375.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.68.

Wix.com stock opened at $281.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -109.14 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after buying an additional 1,532,220 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter worth approximately $352,236,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 244.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after buying an additional 270,904 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

