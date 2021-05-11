Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.63.

NYSE:KRP opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $753.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 165.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

