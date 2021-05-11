Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Lifted by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,890,000 after buying an additional 205,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

KMB stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,836. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

