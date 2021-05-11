King DAG Tops 24 Hour Volume of $45,361.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 110.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. King DAG has a market capitalization of $35.70 million and $45,361.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get King DAG alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00086062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $504.99 or 0.00885470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00064521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,919.40 or 0.10379328 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.