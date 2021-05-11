Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) One Day Volume Tops $36,702.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $36,702.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 46.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $389.12 or 0.00704973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00066656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00246379 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $658.68 or 0.01193331 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.86 or 0.00724431 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

