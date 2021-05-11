KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.88.

KKR stock opened at $57.09 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

