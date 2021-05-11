KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 17,950.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $299.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $158.89 and a 12 month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

