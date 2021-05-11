Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Down 15.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) shares were down 15.7% on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $104.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Kodiak Sciences traded as low as $74.03 and last traded at $74.52. Approximately 8,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 312,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.41.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.54 and its 200 day moving average is $133.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.98). Equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.