Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.65.

KSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

KSS stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.99. 3,531,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,615. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

