Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Koninklijke DSM in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of RDSMY stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.09. 50,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,611. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. Koninklijke DSM’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

