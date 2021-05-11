Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 57,675 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,675 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.55% of Bally’s worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard General L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,760,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,815,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,816,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,294,000.

NYSE BALY opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.30 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BALY. TheStreet downgraded Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

