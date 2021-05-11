Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,828 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Palomar were worth $15,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 83,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Palomar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 401,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Palomar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLMR opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 83.74 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.59. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $1,087,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,084. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

