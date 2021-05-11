Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $13.42 Million Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,760 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $13,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after buying an additional 642,278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,472,000 after buying an additional 210,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,302,000 after buying an additional 78,149 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,133,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,421,000 after buying an additional 469,722 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 680,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after buying an additional 28,380 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mimecast news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $200,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,426.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 990,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,985. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MIME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities lowered their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

MIME stock opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 180.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $59.48.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

