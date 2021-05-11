Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $37.69 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,483.21.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,291.75 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.30 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,225.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1,945.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

