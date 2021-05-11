Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $18.28 Million in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 228,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,278,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.06% of V.F. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in V.F. by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in V.F. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

NYSE VFC opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -668.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average is $82.24.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

