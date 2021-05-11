KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.88.

KPTSF opened at $8.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

