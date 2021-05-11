KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KPT. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on KP Tissue to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KP Tissue currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.58.

Shares of KPT opened at C$10.40 on Monday. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$9.75 and a 1-year high of C$14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.42 million and a P/E ratio of -51.74.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The business had revenue of C$384.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$350.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that KP Tissue will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is -358.21%.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

