Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ KRYS traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $66.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,761. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $87.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

KRYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.