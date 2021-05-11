Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ KRYS traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $66.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,761. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $87.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.20.

KRYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Earnings History for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit