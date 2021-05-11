L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.62.

Several research firms have commented on LB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE LB traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $67.57. 6,480,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,890. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of -86.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73. L Brands has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $71.35.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last ninety days. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 308.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,065,000 after acquiring an additional 367,001 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in L Brands by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in L Brands by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 101,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

