Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,229,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,866,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after buying an additional 439,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,333,000 after buying an additional 310,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.27.

LH opened at $277.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $155.19 and a 1 year high of $280.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.99.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $2,118,774 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

