Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $11.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $304.08 million, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 444,417 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

