LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €67.13 ($78.98).

A number of research firms have commented on LXS. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €65.50 ($77.06) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €62.72 and its 200 day moving average is €60.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Analyst Recommendations for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit