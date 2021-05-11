Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $205,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $265,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 160,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.15. 15,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,341. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.52, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

