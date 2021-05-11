Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. NetApp makes up approximately 2.3% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $159,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 515.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after buying an additional 1,915,276 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $135,665,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,601 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,845,000 after buying an additional 28,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.73. 22,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,653. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.62. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

