Lapides Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Lapides Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

SEE traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.67. 22,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $57.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

