Lapides Asset Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Franklin Covey makes up approximately 1.8% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Franklin Covey worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

FC stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.85. 780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,310. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $422.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

